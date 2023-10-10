News & Insights

Walgreens names Tim Wentworth as its new CEO - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

October 10, 2023 — 10:22 pm EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. pharmacy chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O will name Tim Wentworth as its new chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Last month, Rosalind Brewer had abruptly stepped down from the position after less than three years at the top job.

Brewer's departure was part of a mutually agreed decision, Walgreens had said, without providing further details, after a tenure that saw Walgreens' share price nearly halve in value as the company tried to broaden its reach as a healthcare provider.

The company named lead independent director Ginger Graham as interim chief as it searches for a permanent replacement.

Wentworth was the CEO of Cigna's CI.N Evernorth unit till he retired in 2021.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

