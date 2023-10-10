Walgreens names Tim Wentworth as its new CEO - WSJ

Adds background in paragraphs 2-5

Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. pharmacy chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O will name Tim Wentworth as its new chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Last month, Rosalind Brewer had abruptly stepped down from the position after less than three years at the top job.

Brewer's departure was part of a mutually agreed decision, Walgreens had said, without providing further details, after a tenure that saw Walgreens' share price nearly halve in value as the company tried to broaden its reach as a healthcare provider.

The company named lead independent director Ginger Graham as interim chief as it searches for a permanent replacement.

Wentworth was the CEO of Cigna's CI.N Evernorth unit till he retired in 2021.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.