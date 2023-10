Oct 10 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O will name Tim Wentworth as its new chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

