Walgreens mulls IPO for UK Boots pharmacy chain - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

December 12, 2023 — 12:48 pm EST

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O is in early talks over ways to separate the UK-based Boots drugstore chain, including the possibility of a initial public offering in London, according to a Bloomberg News report on Tuesday.

Walgreens is reviving discussions about a potential exit from its international arm, the report said citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The drugstore chain could be valued at about 7 billion pounds ($8.78 billion) in any deal, the report added.

Shares of Walgreens rose 1.85% in afternoon trading.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.7969 pounds)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
