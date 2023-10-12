Walgreens misses FY24 profit estimate

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O on Thursday forecast a lower-than-estimated profit for financial year 2024 as the company reduces dependence on its ailing core pharmacy business to transition to an integrated healthcare service provider. The second-largest U.S. pharmacy chain operator, whose financial year ends in August, has forecast an annual adjusted profit of $3.20 to $3.50 per share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $3.72 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

