Walgreens Launches Walgreens Brand Diclofenac Gel - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Drugstore chain Walgreens (WAG) announced Tuesday new offerings to support people with chronic and acute pain, including the launch of Walgreens brand diclofenac gel, an over-the-counter original prescription-strength arthritis pain relief in topical form.

In addition, patients can receive free one-on-one consultations with Walgreens pharmacists who received specialized training in providing empathetic care and personalized pain management solutions.

