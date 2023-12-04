Walgreens Launches Digital Tool To Help Save On Prescription Costs

Walgreens is rolling out Rx Savings Finder , a free digital tool that displays third-party coupons for thousands of prescription medications.

The tool, which will work on your desktop or mobile device, offers transparent pricing for customers before they reach the checkout counter, Walmart said in a statement.

Here’s how it works: You type in the name of your prescription, and the tool will populate with coupons from third-party discount cards along with prices for each one. Then, either click on the coupon or print it out to show to a pharmacist at check out.

RxSavings Finder can be used regardless of whether a customer has health insurance, Walgreens said. However, coupons found in the tool cannot be combined with health insurance, manufacturer co-pay savings cards or with any other discount cards for one transaction, the retailer said.

Also, patients with Medicaid coverage should talk with a pharmacist about Medicaid program rules for cash transactions, Walgreens added.

Inflation is wreaking havoc on our wallets and can have "serious implications" on our health, Rick Gates, Walgreens chief pharmacy officer, said in announcing Rx Savings Finder. “Over one-third of Americans have avoided a prescription refill to reduce costs and, with over 131 million Americans taking at least one prescription medication, this is very concerning,” Gates said.

Growth of savings plans

The move comes amid a spate of prescription drug savings plans. Walgreens also has a paid subscription offering that starts at $20/month and gives customers access to discounted prescriptions as well as lower cost immunizations. It also has a separate partnership with GoodRX that offers medicines at up to 40% off.

In September, Select Health partnered with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Company to lower drug costs . GoodRx also recently launched a program to provide $35 insulin coupons to people with diabetes, making the drug more accessible.

In addition, there are a myriad of telehealth services that have sprung up in recent years. These include a $9/month virtual healthcare service through Amazon's One Medical unit, as well as a newly launched $33 video visits program at Walgreens .

There is no sign up required for the RX Savings Finder. Simply visit the website to find out if your medications are included in the service.

RELATED CONTENT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.