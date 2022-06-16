Walgreens Launches Clinical Trials Services

(RTTNews) - Walgreens announced the launch of its clinical trial business. The company noted that the introduction of Walgreens clinical trial offerings coincides with recent steps taken by the FDA to increase racial and ethnic diversity in clinical trials.

Ramita Tandon, chief clinical trials officer, Walgreens, stated: "Through the launch of our clinical trials services, we can provide another offering for patients with complex or chronic conditions in their care journey, while helping sponsors advance treatment options for the diverse communities we serve."

