Markets
WBA

Walgreens Launches Clinical Trials Services

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Walgreens announced the launch of its clinical trial business. The company noted that the introduction of Walgreens clinical trial offerings coincides with recent steps taken by the FDA to increase racial and ethnic diversity in clinical trials.

Ramita Tandon, chief clinical trials officer, Walgreens, stated: "Through the launch of our clinical trials services, we can provide another offering for patients with complex or chronic conditions in their care journey, while helping sponsors advance treatment options for the diverse communities we serve."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular