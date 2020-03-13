Walgreens Joins Other Retailers in Limiting Sales on High-Demand Products

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are stocking up on essential items at retailers around the country. However, depending on where you shop, you might not be able to purchase as much as originally planned.

On March 12, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) joined the ranks of Kroger (NYSE: KR), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) in limiting the sale of certain high-demand products. For Walgreens, these high-demand products reportedly include face masks and disinfectant wipes. In Kroger's case, it's been limiting the sale of cold medicine and sanitary products since March 2.

Image source: Getty Images.

The growing impact of the coronavirus

In addition to limiting purchases, Walgreens is proactively doing its part to slow the spread of COVID-19. It's keeping its stores clean to avoid having the virus sitting on surfaces. But it's also encouraging customers to stay home by waiving fees for prescription deliveries and offering free shipping on any purchase made on the Walgreens website or mobile app.

Kroger is making similar efforts by cleaning bathrooms more regularly, providing employees with extra hand sanitizer, and disinfecting high traffic areas like self checkout -- as is Target. Walmart is increasing its cleaning regimen in its stores, as well, and is even considering a change in hours for 24-hour locations to allow for a more thorough cleaning.

Consumers are undoubtedly pleased that Walgreens and others will be cleaner during this time. But they aren't likely thrilled with the idea of being limited on purchases. However, without these purchase limits, it's difficult for retailers to keep crucial consumer staples on the shelves as fears related to the global pandemic mount. Shortages are already being reported of toilet paper at some retailers.

10 stocks we like better than Walgreens Boots Alliance

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walgreens Boots Alliance wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.