Walgreens Invests In IA To Advance Automation Capabilities For Pharmacy Industry

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) said Tuesday that it has made a majority investment in iA, a provider of software enabled automation solutions for retail, hospital, federal healthcare and mail-order pharmacy markets.

WBA said that its investment will support iA's expansion and further development of pharmacy automation solutions to benefit the entire pharmacy industry.

iA's pharmacy automation solutions enable the shifting of much of the current medication dispensing labor that takes place in a retail pharmacy to more efficient, centralized settings, therefore freeing up more time for pharmacists to deliver front-line patient care.

