Walgreens forecasts annual profit below estimates as COVID vaccine demand shrinks

October 12, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O on Thursday forecast a lower-than-estimated profit for financial year 2024 due to a sharp drop in sales of COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments.

Walgreens' lower forecast comes at a time when the company tackles multiple challenges, like persistently weak prescription drug demand, reported walkouts by its pharmacy staff and a shift in focus towards integrated health services.

The second-largest U.S. pharmacy chain operator, whose financial year ends in August, has forecast an annual adjusted profit of $3.20 to $3.50 per share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $3.72 per share, according to LSEG data.

