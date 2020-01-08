Walgreens first-quarter profit falls nearly 25% on higher costs

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O posted a 24.8% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher costs related to its acquisition of stores from rival Rite Aid Corp RAD.N

Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $845 million, or 95 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $1.12 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $34.34 billion from $33.79 billion.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

