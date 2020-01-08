US Markets

Walgreens first-quarter profit falls nearly 25% on higher costs

Contributors
Trisha Roy Reuters
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted a 24.8% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher costs related to its acquisition of stores from rival Rite Aid Corp

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O posted a 24.8% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher costs related to its acquisition of stores from rival Rite Aid Corp RAD.N

Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $845 million, or 95 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $1.12 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $34.34 billion from $33.79 billion.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular