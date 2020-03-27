Walgreens Expands Its Drive-Thru Pick-Up Menu

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) has a new plan to assist its customers with social distancing and help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which has already infected at least 82,000 Americans. The company will begin allowing customers to pick up some of its non-prescription items at its drive-thru prescription pick up windows.

Drive-thru services have always been a double-edged sword for Walgreens and other retail pharmacy chains. Given that their bottom lines rely heavily on what they call "front-end" sales -- items like snacks, over-the-counter medicines, and household products --- they'd prefer customers enter their stores, where they'll be more likely to see and purchase such products along with their prescriptions.

Image source: Getty Images.

During the three months ended Nov. 30, Walgreens' U.S. retail sales were down 2% year over year to $6.4 billion. That works out to around 19% of total revenue recorded during the period.

Now, Walgreens customers can purchase more than 60 front-end products at more than 7,300 pharmacy drive-thrus nationwide, among them cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, and baby formula.

On-the-spot service

Customers don't need to plan ahead and order online before coming to pick up their orders. As long as the drive-thru isn't too busy, Walgreens pharmacy technicians will go and fetch your non-pharmaceutical items while you wait at the window.

If there's already a line of cars waiting for service, though, you'll probably need to take a slow lap around the building before receiving your order.

10 stocks we like better than Walgreens Boots Alliance

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walgreens Boots Alliance wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.