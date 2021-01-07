Walgreens Expands Access To Covid Vaccinations Among Additional Vulnerable Populations

(RTTNews) - Drugstore chain Walgreens, a part of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., said it is in the process of rapidly expanding access to COVID-19 vaccinations among assisted living facilities and additional vulnerable populations. These include many in rural and urban medically-underserved areas.

The second-largest pharmacy store chain in the U.S. behind CVS Health, expects to complete the administration of the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in skilled nursing facilities by January 25.

On December 18, Walgreens had begun administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff at long-term care facilities as part of the process of administering the vaccine to approximately 3 million residents and staff in 35,000 long-term care facilities as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Program.

The administration of COVID-19 vaccines is now active across 49 states and Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, with activation dates and prioritization of long-term care facilities being determined by each state and local jurisdictions as part of expanded distribution plans.

These are the long-term care facilities that have selected Walgreens as their vaccine provider as states finalize their distribution plans and receive vaccine allocations.

Walgreens will continue to work with states as they finalize their Phase 1b and 1c plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines to additional vulnerable populations, which may include essential workers and people aged 75 and older.

Walgreens is supporting Operation Warp Speed, together with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and state and local governments, to administer vaccines as quickly as possible to Americans.

COVID-19 vaccines are currently not available to the general population at this time. They will be available in more than 9,000 store locations of Walgreens once they become available for mass administration. Individuals can then schedule vaccination appointments through the Walgreens app or online.

