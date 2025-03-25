WALGREENS Earnings Preview: Recent $WBA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WALGREENS ($WBA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $38,320,814,000 and earnings of $0.53 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WBA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
WALGREENS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of WALGREENS stock to their portfolio, and 578 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 10,746,093 shares (+375.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,261,047
- CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 7,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $62,720,000
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 5,036,300 shares (+186.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,988,679
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,844,753 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,201,545
- 8 KNOTS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,830,910 shares (-53.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,742,390
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,602,175 shares (+44.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,608,292
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 3,100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,923,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
WALGREENS Government Contracts
We have seen $71,599,760 of award payments to $WBA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PROCURE TABLET CAPSULE AUTOMATION WITH SUPPORTING AUTOMATED PACKING STATIONS TO INCLUDE COMPLETE INSTALLATI...: $37,338,839
- ICATT: $12,589,130
- 8510836952!PHARMACY AUTOMATION MAINTENANCE: $5,634,906
- A PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE AGREEMENT RECIPIENT, WALGREENS, AND BIOMEDICAL ADVANCED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ...: $3,468,614
- COVERS PRESCRIPTION SERVICES FOR THE MASHPEE SERVICE UNIT, LOCKPORT SERVICE AND SHINNECOCK SERVICE UNIT.: $2,029,971
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
WALGREENS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WBA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
WALGREENS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WBA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/16/2024
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/16/2024
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/15/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for WALGREENS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WBA forecast page.
WALGREENS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WBA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $WBA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Elizabeth Anderson from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 01/10/2025
- Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 12/04/2024
- Brian Tanquilut from Jefferies set a target price of $9.0 on 10/23/2024
- Ann Hynes from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 10/16/2024
- Michael Cherny from Leerink Partners set a target price of $10.0 on 10/16/2024
- David MacDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $10.0 on 10/07/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.