WALGREENS Earnings Preview: Recent $WBA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WALGREENS ($WBA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $38,320,814,000 and earnings of $0.53 per share.

WALGREENS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of WALGREENS stock to their portfolio, and 578 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WALGREENS Government Contracts

We have seen $71,599,760 of award payments to $WBA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

WALGREENS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WBA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.

on 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

WALGREENS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WBA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/16/2024

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/16/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/15/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024

WALGREENS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WBA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $WBA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Anderson from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 12/04/2024

on 12/04/2024 Brian Tanquilut from Jefferies set a target price of $9.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Ann Hynes from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Michael Cherny from Leerink Partners set a target price of $10.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 David MacDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $10.0 on 10/07/2024

