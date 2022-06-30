Walgreens Drops 4% Despite Better-than-expected Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) are down more than 4% Thursday morning at $39.32, as its profit for the third quarter declined despite beating estimates.
Net earnings decreased 73.8 percent to $289 million from $1.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. The company said the decline reflects the opioid settlement with the State of Florida.
Adjusted EPS was $0.96 in the third quarter, that beat the average estimate analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.92 per share.
EPS decreased 73.8 percent to $0.33 compared with $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.
Sales for the quarter declined to $32.597 billion from $34.03 billion last year. The consensus estimate stood at $32.06 billion.
Looking forward the company has reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EPS growth of low-single digit.
WBA has traded in the range of $38.57-$55 in the last 1 year.
