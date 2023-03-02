Markets
DASH

Walgreens, DoorDash, Uber Partner To Launch Free, Same Day Rx Delivery Of HIV Medications

March 02, 2023 — 06:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WAG), in partnership with DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), announced Thursday free, Same Day Rx Delivery of medications for the prevention and treatment of HIV.

This service is available to eligible patients within 15 miles of thousands of participating Walgreens retail pharmacies nationwide.

This initiative is the latest offering in an ongoing collaboration between Walgreens, DoorDash and Uber.

In December 2022, following the companies' response to the White House COVID-19 call to action, the companies launched free Paxlovid delivery services aimed at increasing access to COVID-19 treatment, with a focus on reaching those in socially vulnerable or medically underserved areas.

