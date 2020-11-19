Walgreens Debuts MyWalgreens With Same-day Retail Pickup - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Walgreens (WBA) has launched myWalgreens, a reinvention of the company's customer loyalty program to offer customers new benefits, including same-day retail pickup offering. The company said its customers can now shop online and then pick them up in the store in as little as 30 minutes. The new benefits also include an at-home delivery service through DoorDash and Postmates and a Prescription Savings Club with up to 80 percent off cash retail prices.

The mobile app now features a broad range of health and wellness services for customers and patients, including a 24/7 pharmacy chat, and access to find and book medical care and vaccination appointments.

The company said current Walgreens Balance Rewards members can transfer their membership to myWalgreens.

