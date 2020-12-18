Walgreens, CVS start administering Pfizer vaccine in U.S. nursing homes, care facilities

Adds statement from CVS

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.Oand CVS Health Corp CVS.N said on Friday they have begun administering Pfizer's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff at some U.S. long-term care facilities.

The companies, which run the nation's largest pharmacy chains and offer other offsite pharmacy services, have agreed with the federal government to vaccinate nursing home residents across the country through a voluntary program.

Walgreens said it plans to administer the vaccine to about 3 million residents and staff in 35,000 long-term care facilities. The company said it would provide vaccinations in about 800 long-term care facilities across 12 states in the coming week.

CVS did not say how many people would be given the vaccine on Friday, but that it is administering them at a "handful" of long-term care facilities in Connecticut and Ohio. Its national rollout also begins next week in 12 states.

The companies told Reuters last week that they will start administering a vaccine made by Moderna Inc MRNA.Oabout a week after they begin their national rollouts.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in Chicago; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.