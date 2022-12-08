US Markets
WBA

Walgreens cuts stake in AmerisourceBergen through $1 bln share sale

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 08, 2022 — 10:15 pm EST

Written by Siddharth Jindal and Maria Ponnezhath for Reuters ->

Adds details on share sale, ABC statement

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O has sold some AmerisourceBergen Corp's ABC.N shares for proceeds of $1 billion, the U.S. drugstore chain said on Thursday, further cutting its ownership in the drug distributor, by 3% to about 17%.

Walgreens, which will remain AmerisourceBergen' largest shareholder, said it would use the proceeds to pay down debt and to fund strategic priorities, including Walgreens-backed VillageMD's $9 billion acquisition of urgent care provider Summit Health.

Walgreens had earlier committed $3.5 billion, through an even mix of debt and equity, to support the deal, which was struck on Nov. 7.

A day later, Walgreens said it cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to about 20% from about 26% though a public offering of 10 million ABC shares.

The latest share sale includes $200 million that ABC will buy back from Walgreens under its share repurchase program, ABC said in a separate press release, adding these shares would be held in treasury.

The share sale has no impact on the long-term partnership between the two companies, Walgreens said.

(Reporting by Siddharth Jindal and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Siddharth.Jindal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA
ABC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.