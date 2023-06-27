News & Insights

Walgreens cuts profit forecast on lower COVID vaccine demand

June 27, 2023

June 27 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O on Tuesday cut its fiscal year profit forecast on lower demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines and lower consumer spending, sending shares down 7% premarket.

The fourth quarter is expected to be negatively impacted by a higher effective tax rate, shifting U.S. consumer spending and the impact of the flu season, the company said.

It now expects annual adjusted earnings per share of $4.00 to $4.05, from $4.45 to $4.65 previously.

Excluding one-off items, the company reported earnings of $1 per share for the quarter ended May 31, compared to analysts' average estimate of $1.07 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

