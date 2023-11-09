News & Insights

US Markets
WBA

Walgreens cuts Cencora stake further in $674 mln share sale

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 09, 2023 — 08:14 pm EST

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O has further lowered its stake in Cencora COR.N, formerly known as AmerisourceBergen Corp, by selling shares worth about $674 million, the U.S. drugstore chain said on Thursday.

After the share repurchase, Walgreens now owns approximately 15% in drug distributor Cencora, it said, adding that it would use the proceeds to pay down debt. Walgreens still remains Cencora's largest shareholder.

AmerisourceBergen disclosed plans early this year to rename itself as Cencora in a bid to expand internationally beyond drug distribution. The company adopted the name in the second half of 2023.

Walgreens has been reducing its stake in Cencora over time. Walgreens sold some shares of Cencora for proceeds of about $1.85 billion in August.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA
COR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.