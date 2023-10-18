News & Insights

Markets
WBA

Walgreens, CRF Collaborate To Advance PREVUE-VALVE Study - Quick Facts

October 18, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Walgreens said the company is collaborating with the Cardiovascular Research Foundation to advance the PREVUE-VALVE clinical trial for valvular heart disease treatments. Walgreens will provide patient recruitment services to support the PREVUE-VALVE study, which seeks to define the prevalence of valvular heart disease in older Americans and to ensure representative access and enrollment. The PREVUE-VALVE study is currently underway, with topline results anticipated in 2025.

Walgreens noted that, in a similar Phase 3 cardiovascular study, the company exceeded its recruitment within weeks.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.