Walgreens, CRF Collaborate To Advance PREVUE-VALVE Study - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Walgreens said the company is collaborating with the Cardiovascular Research Foundation to advance the PREVUE-VALVE clinical trial for valvular heart disease treatments. Walgreens will provide patient recruitment services to support the PREVUE-VALVE study, which seeks to define the prevalence of valvular heart disease in older Americans and to ensure representative access and enrollment. The PREVUE-VALVE study is currently underway, with topline results anticipated in 2025.

Walgreens noted that, in a similar Phase 3 cardiovascular study, the company exceeded its recruitment within weeks.

