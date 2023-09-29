News & Insights

Walgreens considers former Cigna exec. Tim Wentworth as next CEO - Bloomberg News

September 29, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O is considering former Cigna Group CI.N executive Tim Wentworth to be its next chief executive, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The pharmacy giant has been searching for a new CEO after it announced the abrupt departure of Rosalind Brewer from the position earlier this month.

A final decision has not been made and Wentworth may not wind up in the job, the report said.

Wentworth was CEO of Cigna's Evernorth unit till he retired at the end of 2021.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

