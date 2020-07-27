US Markets
Walgreens CEO to step down

Trisha Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

July 27 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Stefano Pessina has decided to step down and will assume the role of executive chairman in the company.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

