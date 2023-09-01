News & Insights

Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer steps down

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 01, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Manas Mishra for Reuters ->

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O said on Friday CEO Rosalind Brewer has stepped down nearly two-and-a-half years since she took the top job at the pharmacy chain operator.

The company named Lead Independent Director Ginger Graham as interim chief executive and said it had launched the search for a permanent CEO.

Walgreens' board and Brewer had mutually agreed that she would step down, the company said.

The pharmacy chain operator added that it expects full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share to be at or near the low end of its previously stated range.

