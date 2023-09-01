Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer steps down

Adds details on CEO change and forecast in paragraphs 2-4

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O said on Friday CEO Rosalind Brewer has stepped down nearly two-and-a-half years since she took the top job at the pharmacy chain operator.

The company named Lead Independent Director Ginger Graham as interim chief executive and said it had launched the search for a permanent CEO.

Walgreens' board and Brewer had mutually agreed that she would step down, the company said.

The pharmacy chain operator added that it expects full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share to be at or near the low end of its previously stated range.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.