Walgreens Boots (WBA) Q4 Earnings Surpass, Margins Fall

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for fourth-quarter fiscal 2019, down 3.4% year over year (down 2.9% at constant exchange rate or CER). However, the figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.

Meanwhile, reported EPS came in at 75 cents, down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sluggishness in Retail Pharmacy International and margin contractions put pressure on the bottom line during the quarter.

For the full year, adjusted EPS was $5.99, reflecting a 0.5% decline from the year-ago period. This, however, outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

Total Sales

Walgreens Boots recorded total sales of $33.95 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, up 1.5% year over year and 2.6% at constant exchange rate or CER. The top line edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.86 billion. Year-over-year growth was led by improvements within the Retail Pharmacy USA and Pharmaceutical Wholesale divisions, partially offset by a dull performance within Retail Pharmacy International.

For the full year, total revenues were $136.87 billion, accounting for a 4.1% improvement from the year-ago period. This too beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136.79 billion by a slight margin.

Segments in Detail

Walgreens Boots reports through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale.

Retail Pharmacy USA

The segment’s sales came in at $26.04 billion in the fourth quarter, highlighting an improvement of 2.1% year over year. Excluding the impact of store optimization following the acquisition of Rite Aid stores, organic sales growth was 2.9% year over year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Quote

Pharmacy sales, accounting for 75.1% of the Retail Pharmacy USA division’s sales in the quarter, increased 4.2% from the year-ago quarter on higher brand inflation, prescription volume and growth in central specialty. Pharmacy sales at comparable stores improved 5.4% while prescriptions filled in comparable stores (adjusted to 30-day equivalents) rose 3.3% year over year in the quarter. The impact of store optimization following the acquisition of Rite Aid stores caused a 3.9% dip in retail sales. Comparable retail sales slid 1.2% year over year.

Retail Pharmacy International

Revenues at the Retail Pharmacy International division decreased 6.3% on a year-over-year basis to $2.7 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter. Sales were down 1.8% at CER considering a 2.1% slip in Boots UK.

Comparable pharmacy sales slipped 1% at CER and comparable retail sales declined 2.7% in the reported quarter.

Pharmaceutical Wholesale

The Pharmaceutical Wholesale division’s quarterly sales were $5.74 billion, up 3.1% year over year (comparablesales were up 7.9% at CER, banking on growth in the emerging markets and the United Kingdom).

Margins

Gross profit in the reported quarter fell 4.6% year over year to $7.23 billion. Gross margin contracted 137 basis points (bps) to 21.3%.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were up 2.9% year over year to $6.4 billion. Adjusted operating income deteriorated 39% to $819 million. Overall, operating margin contracted 162 bps to 2.4%.

Financial Condition

Walgreens Boots exited the fiscal 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.02 billion compared with $785 million at the end of fiscal 2018. Long-term debt was $11.09 billion at the end of the current fiscal compared with $12.43 billion at the end of the last fiscal. For the full year, the company generated operating cash flow of $5.59 billion compared with $8.26 billion in the year-ago period.

Fiscal 2020 Guidance Initiated

Walgreens Boots announced its fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS guidance to roughly be flat with the year-ago period’s figure at CER with a range of plus or minus 3% from the same. The company noted that without considering the impact of lower fiscal 2019 bonus payout, this expected performance represents a year-over-year increase in the mid-single digits. The Zacks Consensus estimate of fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings is currently pegged at $5.92 per share.

Our Take

Walgreens Boots’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings as well as revenues outshined the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, year-over-year decline in adjusted earnings is a persistent cause for concern.

Overall, the Retail Pharmacy USA division witnessed comparable prescription growth and also benefited from a strong retail prescription market. Within this segment, Walgreens Boots has been making a good progress on account of expanding prescription volumes. Meanwhile, tough market conditions, particularly in retail, have been inducing sluggishness in the Retail Pharmacy International division. However, the company is taking steps to accelerate the initiatives of digitalization and transformation of its business. Margin pressure persists as a major overhang on the stock.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Walgreens currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are ResMed, Inc. RMD, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, all three carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

ResMed reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS of 93 cents, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. Revenues of $681.1 million too topped the consensus mark by 3.6%.

Edwards Lifesciences’ third-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.41 trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.6%. Moreover, revenues of $1.09 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Thermo Fisher delivered third-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of $2.94, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%. Revenues of $6.27 billion also exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.