Is Walgreens Boots Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $9.6 billion, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States and internationally. Founded in 1909, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare.

Companies worth between $2 billion to $10 billion are generally described as “mid-cap stocks,” and WBA perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the healthcare sector.

Active Investor:

While WBA shares are currently trading 49.4% below their 52-week high of $22.05 touched on Mar. 28, 2024, the stock has climbed 16% over the past three months, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which declined 4.7% during the same period.

WBA has soared 23.2% over the past six months, beating $SPX's marginal decline. However, over the past 52 weeks, WBA's 46.9% decline has been outperformed by $SPX's 8.5% increase.

WBA has remained above its 200-day and 50-day moving average since early-March, indicating an uptrend.

WBA shares surged a whopping 27.6% following its Q1 earnings release on Jan. 10. The company reported a 7.5% increase in its sales, which amounted to $39.5 billion. Its EPS amounted to $0.51, surpassing the Wall Street estimates by 37.8%.

The company also expects its EPS for fiscal 2025 to be between $1.40 and $1.80, with sustained growth in the U.S. Healthcare and International segments.

Its rival, CVS Health Corporation (CVS), has surged 10.1% over the past six months. However, the stock declined 14.9% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing WBA in the longer term.

WBA has a consensus rating of “Hold” from 14 analysts in coverage. The stock is currently trading above its mean price target of $11.15.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.