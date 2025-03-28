Is Walgreens Boots Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $9.6 billion, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States and internationally. Founded in 1909, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare.
Companies worth between $2 billion to $10 billion are generally described as “mid-cap stocks,” and WBA perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the healthcare sector.
While WBA shares are currently trading 49.4% below their 52-week high of $22.05 touched on Mar. 28, 2024, the stock has climbed 16% over the past three months, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which declined 4.7% during the same period.
WBA has soared 23.2% over the past six months, beating $SPX's marginal decline. However, over the past 52 weeks, WBA's 46.9% decline has been outperformed by $SPX's 8.5% increase.
WBA has remained above its 200-day and 50-day moving average since early-March, indicating an uptrend.
WBA shares surged a whopping 27.6% following its Q1 earnings release on Jan. 10. The company reported a 7.5% increase in its sales, which amounted to $39.5 billion. Its EPS amounted to $0.51, surpassing the Wall Street estimates by 37.8%.
The company also expects its EPS for fiscal 2025 to be between $1.40 and $1.80, with sustained growth in the U.S. Healthcare and International segments.
Its rival, CVS Health Corporation (CVS), has surged 10.1% over the past six months. However, the stock declined 14.9% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing WBA in the longer term.
WBA has a consensus rating of "Hold" from 14 analysts in coverage. The stock is currently trading above its mean price target of $11.15.
