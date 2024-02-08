News & Insights

Walgreens Boots Appoints Mahajan As CFO

February 08, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) declared the appointment of Manmohan Mahajan as the executive vice president and global chief financial officer.

Mahajan has been serving as the interim global CFO since July 2023.

Mahajan joined the company in 2016 and formerly held the positions of senior vice president, global controller, and chief accounting officer.

