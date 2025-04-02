Stocks

Walgreens Boots Alliance's Q2 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

April 02, 2025 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company. Valued at $9.7 billion by market cap, the company offers a wide variety of prescription and non-prescription drugs, as well as primary and acute care, wellness, pharmacy, and disease management services, and health and fitness. The retail pharmacy giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2025 on Thursday, Apr. 3.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect WBA to report a profit of $0.53 per share on a diluted basis, down 55.8% from $1.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

Active Investor: FREE newsletter going behind the headlines on the hottest stocks to uncover new trade ideas

 

For the full year, analysts expect WBA to report EPS of $1.61, down 44.1% from $2.88 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to decline 8.7% year over year to $1.47 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

WBA stock has considerably underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 7.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 42.9% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 2.1% losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

WBA's underperformance is due to Sycamore Partners taking the company private for $11.45 per share. The deal is fully financed and expected to close in the fourth quarter, with no further dividend payouts expected. Free cash flows are minimal, making any potential upside unlikely beyond the buyout price

On Jan. 10, WBA shares closed up more than 27% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.51 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.37. The company’s revenue was $39.5 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $37.1 billion. WBA expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $1.40 to $1.80.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on WBA stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 14 analysts covering the stock, one advises a “Strong Buy” rating, 11 give a “Hold” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Sell” rating, and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” While WBA currently trades slightly above its mean price target of $11.15, the Street-high price target of $15 suggests an upside potential of 34.4%.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLV
WBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.