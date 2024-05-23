Walgreens Boots Alliance's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WBA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Walgreens Boots Alliance. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 72% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $299,949, and 6 are calls, amounting to $250,729.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.5 and $20.0 for Walgreens Boots Alliance, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Walgreens Boots Alliance's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Walgreens Boots Alliance's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $12.5 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.4 $3.25 $3.25 $17.50 $98.3K 4.0K 434 WBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.88 $2.85 $2.88 $15.00 $76.3K 5.3K 413 WBA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.18 $2.01 $2.03 $15.00 $75.3K 8.9K 706 WBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $12.50 $58.0K 405 1 WBA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.18 $2.01 $2.03 $15.00 $47.5K 8.9K 81

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the U.S., with over 8,500 locations. Nearly three quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens location. Roughly two thirds of revenue is generated from prescription drug sales; Walgreens makes up 20% of total prescription revenue in the U.S. Walgreens also generates sales from retail products (general wellness consumables and its own branded merchandise), European drug wholesale, and healthcare. With more locations incorporating additional services like Health Corner and Village Medical, Walgreens creates an omnichannel experience for patients and positions itself as a one-stop healthcare provider.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Walgreens Boots Alliance, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 7,490,335, the WBA's price is down by -2.31%, now at $16.09. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walgreens Boots Alliance options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.