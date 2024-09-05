Walgreens Boots Alliance's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WBA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Walgreens Boots Alliance. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 70% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $164,831, and 6 are calls, amounting to $207,934.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.5 to $15.0 for Walgreens Boots Alliance over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walgreens Boots Alliance's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walgreens Boots Alliance's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.5 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.11 $2.1 $2.11 $10.00 $55.9K 18.8K 842 WBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.44 $0.37 $0.44 $15.00 $48.5K 8.8K 1.1K WBA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.55 $1.5 $1.51 $7.50 $45.3K 15.0K 405 WBA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.79 $0.75 $0.75 $15.00 $34.8K 7.8K 607 WBA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.07 $2.50 $34.5K 102 57

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the US, with over 8,500 locations. Nearly three quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens location. Roughly two thirds of revenue is generated from prescription drug sales; Walgreens makes up 20% of total prescription revenue in the US. Walgreens also generates sales from retail products (general wellness consumables and its own branded merchandise), European drug wholesale, and healthcare. With more locations incorporating additional services like Health Corner and Village Medical, Walgreens creates an omnichannel experience for patients and positions itself as a one-stop healthcare provider.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Walgreens Boots Alliance, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading volume stands at 27,442,682, with WBA's price up by 0.81%, positioned at $8.72. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 35 days. Expert Opinions on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.25.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, which currently sits at a price target of $7. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance, targeting a price of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

