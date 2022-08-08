Walgreens Boots Alliance's (NASDAQ:WBA) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has announced that the dividend on 9th of September will be increased to $0.48, which will be 0.5% higher than last year's payment of $0.478 which covered the same period. This makes the dividend yield 4.9%, which is above the industry average.

Walgreens Boots Alliance's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Walgreens Boots Alliance's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 30.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 49%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NasdaqGS:WBA Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Walgreens Boots Alliance Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.90 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.91. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.8% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Walgreens Boots Alliance has grown earnings per share at 8.2% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Walgreens Boots Alliance has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.