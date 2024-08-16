Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) ended the recent trading session at $10.92, demonstrating a +0.92% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 4.75% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.36, showcasing a 46.27% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $35.81 billion, indicating a 1.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.87 per share and a revenue of $145.92 billion, demonstrating changes of -27.89% and +4.92%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.78. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.73.

Investors should also note that WBA has a PEG ratio of 0.76 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.78.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 250, finds itself in the bottom 2% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.