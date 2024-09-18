Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) standing at $9.01, reflecting a -0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 15.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 15, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $35.8 billion, up 1.08% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.23% lower. Walgreens Boots Alliance is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.3.

Also, we should mention that WBA has a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 237, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

