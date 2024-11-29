Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) ending at $9.02, denoting a -0.44% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.

The the stock of largest U.S. drugstore chain has fallen by 4.23% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.38, signifying a 42.42% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.2 billion, up 1.35% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $149.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of -46.88% and +0.95%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.04% lower. Walgreens Boots Alliance is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.94. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.94.

One should further note that WBA currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. WBA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, finds itself in the bottom 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

