Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) ending at $10.75, denoting a -0.78% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.46%.

Shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain witnessed a gain of 9.56% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 6.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.53, showcasing a 55.83% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $38.07 billion, indicating a 2.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $151.57 billion, indicating changes of -44.44% and +2.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Walgreens Boots Alliance is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.77. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 5.72.

Investors should also note that WBA has a PEG ratio of 1.35 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. WBA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, positioning it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

