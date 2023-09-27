Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $21.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 17.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walgreens Boots Alliance as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 12, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, down 13.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.61 billion, up 6.67% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.36% lower. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walgreens Boots Alliance has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.55 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.97.

Also, we should mention that WBA has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WBA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

