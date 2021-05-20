Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $54.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had gained 1.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.05% in that time.

WBA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect WBA to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.65 billion, down 2.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $133.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.16% and -4.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WBA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. WBA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, WBA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.45.

We can also see that WBA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WBA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

