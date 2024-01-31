Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $22.57, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.82%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.23%.

Shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain have depreciated by 14.6% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Walgreens Boots Alliance in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.85, showcasing a 26.72% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $36.29 billion, showing a 4.08% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.28 per share and a revenue of $144.27 billion, representing changes of -17.59% and +3.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Walgreens Boots Alliance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.77% decrease. As of now, Walgreens Boots Alliance holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.94, which means Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

It's also important to note that WBA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.72.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

