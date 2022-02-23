Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $45.46, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 10.2% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walgreens Boots Alliance as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Walgreens Boots Alliance is projected to report earnings of $1.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.65 billion, up 2.67% from the year-ago period.

WBA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $132.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.08% and -3.62%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.14, which means Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that WBA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

