Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $49.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily of 0%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had gained 1.27% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WBA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect WBA to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.28 billion, down 8.33% from the prior-year quarter.

WBA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.96 per share and revenue of $132.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.59% and -3.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WBA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.94% lower. WBA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, WBA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.99. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.99.

Investors should also note that WBA has a PEG ratio of 2.26 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WBA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WBA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.