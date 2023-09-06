Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $22.64, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 23.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Walgreens Boots Alliance will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.61 billion, up 6.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower within the past month. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.39, which means Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that WBA has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.