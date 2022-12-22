Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $38.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 7.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walgreens Boots Alliance as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33 billion, down 2.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $133.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.52% and +0.31%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% higher. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walgreens Boots Alliance has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.56 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.56, which means Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Also, we should mention that WBA has a PEG ratio of 2.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

