Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $35.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 9.91% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walgreens Boots Alliance as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Walgreens Boots Alliance is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.49 billion, down 5.17% from the prior-year quarter.

WBA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.02 per share and revenue of $132.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.46% and -3.44%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Walgreens Boots Alliance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.91, so we one might conclude that Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, WBA's PEG ratio is currently 1.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

