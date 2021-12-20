Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $48.83, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.14% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had gained 3.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.37%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 6, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.22 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.93 billion, down 9.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $131.5 billion, which would represent changes of -7.53% and -4.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.95. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.95.

It is also worth noting that WBA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WBA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

