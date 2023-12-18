Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reached $24.98, with a -0.87% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 4, 2024. On that day, Walgreens Boots Alliance is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41.38%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $34.75 billion, indicating a 4.1% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $142.83 billion, indicating changes of -15.08% and +2.7%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Walgreens Boots Alliance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.51, which means Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that WBA has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

