Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the latest trading day at $23, indicating a -0.69% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had gained 11.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 4, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.68, signifying a 41.38% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.75 billion, up 4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $142.8 billion, indicating changes of -15.08% and +2.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Walgreens Boots Alliance possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7, so one might conclude that Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that WBA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WBA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

