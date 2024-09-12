Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) ending at $8.84, denoting a +1.14% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 16.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 15, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $35.8 billion, up 1.08% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.67% lower. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.86. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 5.38.

It's also important to note that WBA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WBA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, finds itself in the bottom 8% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

