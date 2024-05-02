Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reached $17.53, with a +1.1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 6.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.2% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.71, marking a 29% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.02 billion, up 1.69% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.23 per share and a revenue of $145.98 billion, indicating changes of -18.84% and +4.96%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.07% decrease. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.37. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.37.

Investors should also note that WBA has a PEG ratio of 1.07 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.91.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, positioning it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

