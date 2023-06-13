Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $31.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had gained 0.44% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walgreens Boots Alliance as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.82 billion, up 3.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.45 per share and revenue of $136.1 billion, which would represent changes of -11.71% and +2.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% lower within the past month. Walgreens Boots Alliance is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.1, so we one might conclude that Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that WBA has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WBA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.